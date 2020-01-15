Ray Douglas Williams, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ray D. Williams, 67, of Campbell departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Williams was born May 3, 1952 in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Raymond and Lillian Parnell Williams.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was an Army Veteran.

Ray had been employed by Parnell’s Towing Company in the early to the late 80’s and was a former member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

He loved music, drawing, sci-fi movies and playing guitar. He was a guitarist for the Odds Against Tomorrow Band.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Mrs. Lillian Stores of Campbell; two daughters, LaKiesha Ray Hendricks of Mobile, Alabama and Rayshanda Williams-German (Raymond) of Youngstown; three brothers, Marvin (Faye) Parnell of Mobile, Alabama, Hiram Stores, Jr. and Darrell Stores both of Campbell; five grandchildren, Jamal and Devin German, Tierra Hendricks, Keyana and TyKenya Todd; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Raymond Williams; his stepfather, Hiram Stores, Sr; an uncle, William Parnell and a brother, Carl “Curt” Stores.

Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16.

To send flowers to Ray’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 16, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

