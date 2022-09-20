YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Troy Anderson, 68, departed this life at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Randy was born July 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Anderson.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He had worked for Schewbel Baking Company, Kaufman’s Department Store and Macy’s Warehouse.

He was a member of the United States Air Force as a Dental Specialist and Dental Assistant.

He enjoyed the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Guardians fan and was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan; he also loved music.

He leaves to mourn his memory, his son, William Slade; his step-daughters, Chinelle (Julius) Martin and Tosha (Kevin) Robinson and step-son, Daryl Martin; his brothers, Kelley (Brenda) Anderson and Jeffrey McCarey and a sister, Nadine McCarey and his grandchildren, Ashley Martin, Julissa Newell and Bailey Slade; great-grandchildren; Thalia and Samira Velez; his best friend, Levert Barnette and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his step-father, John McCarey and his fiancé, Gloria Martin.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

