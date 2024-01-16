YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Allen, 26, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, tragically loss his life due to a senseless act of violence, on December 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.

Randy was born on September 30, 1997, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Reginald Allen, Jr. and Lu-Cheer Y. Reynolds.

Randy was educated in the Youngstown School System. Graduating in 2016 from East High School.

Randy grew up in his grandfather’s Church, Early Morning C.O.G.I.C., where he was a member and played the drums and guitar.

Randy was a jack of all trades, working at places like McDonald’s, Wal-Mart and Vallourec. He was currently working at Fitts Scientific in El Paso, Texas.

Randy was a family-oriented man. Randy loved talking daily to his siblings on the phone, doing things for others and checking on family and friends just to see how they were doing and how their day was going. Randy was someone you could count on. Randy would choose to spending time with family and friends over a job. If you needed someone to help you move or drive all you had to do was call Randy and he would be there. Randy loved being around family and friends and would always make you laugh. Randy loved to eat, especially when someone would bar be que. Randy loved to eat, but would not gain any weight. Randy loved to shop and go out and party. Randy was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steeler and Los Angeles Lakers.

Randy leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy, his parents Reginald (Luz) Allen, Jr. and Lu-Cheer Y. Reynolds and her significant other Mark Hollinshead both of Youngstown, Ohio. A baby that was due in February of El Paso, Texas. His sisters Regina Allen and Re’Gine Allen both of Youngstown, his brothers Reginald (Syndikay) Allen, 3rd of El Paso, Texas, Eric Allen of Niles, OH and Jarred Allen of Youngstown, Ohio. Step-Sisters Cynthia (Damien) Reyon and Esmeralda Pabon both of Youngstown, Ohio. Maternal Grandparents Elder J.C. and Louise Reynolds of Campbell, Ohio. Aunts Patrice Allen, of Youngstown, Ohio, Miriam (J.D.) Mitchell, Sabrina (Brian) Smith, and Felica Crankfield all of Florida. Uncles James Allen of Youngstown, OH, Baron (Gina) Reynolds, Patrick (Aida) Reynolds both of Florida, Chris (Angel) Reynolds of Warren, Ohio and Carlisle (Roz) Reynolds of Florida. Nieces Aaliyah and Andiyra Jones of Youngstown, Ohio and Iryss Allen of El Paso, Texas. Nephew Andrew Jones, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio and step-niece Amalia Reyon of Youngstown, Ohio. Great Aunts Janet Hill and Anita Gibson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Great Uncles Dwayne (Harlene) Allen of Youngstown, Ohio and Doyle (Joyce) Allen of Indianapolis, Indiana and a host of cousins, special friends and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Reginald Allen, Sr. June 24, 2018 and Mary Allen June 20, 2023. Great-grandmother Bertha Gibson. Aunt La’Trieca Reynolds. Uncle Jeffrey Reynolds. Great Aunts Dorothy Willis, Yvonne Gibson, Shirley Ann Pruitt, Bertha Adams, Earlene Chism an Barbara Ann Faison. Great Uncles Roosevelt Gibson, Marvin Allen, James Allen, Arnold Gibson, Earl Allen, and Bishop Richard Gibson, Sr.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home 1951 McGuffey Rd. Youngstown, OH 44505. Funeral services will be Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave. Youngstown, OH 44505 where calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and funeral services starting at 12:00 p.m. Randy will be laid to rest with his grandparents at the Girard-Liberty Union Cemetery.

