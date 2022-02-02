YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randall James Stubbs, 65, of Youngstown, transitioned from his earthly labor on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Stubbs was born April 14, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Luther Jr. and Waddie Lee Young Stubbs.

He attended East High School and worked as a handyman, helping those he could.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his siblings, Luther (Floree) Stubbs III of Cortland, Ohio, Carl Stubbs of Jacksonville, Florida, Brenda (Courtney) Lawrence of Euclid, Ohio, Cheryl Kelly of Youngstown, OH and Dorothy Rucker of Columbus, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family – The Tillis’s and Cheri and Michelle Douglas from Lane Street and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather, Waddie and James Fisher; brothers, Aaron Stubbs, his twin, Richard Stubbs; brother-in-laws, Gene Kelly and Harold Rucker.

Private services were held. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

