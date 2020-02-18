Ramon Vonzell Cooper, Youngstown, Ohio

Services were held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Ramon Vonzell Cooper, 29, of Youngstown, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Mr. Cooper, affectionately known as “Coop” and “Monie”, was born January 26, 1991 in Youngstown, a son of Lorenzo Hilton and Condalese Cooper.

He was employed by Vinyl Profiles LLC and was making preparations to obtain his CDL license.

A very fashionable young man, Ramon enjoyed cars and loved being with family. There was always something about his spirit that made you love being around him. He loved playing sports and was a Denver Broncos fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father of New Jersey and mother of Youngstown; 16 siblings, Alayshia Griffin, Andrew Cooper, Andrew Griffin, Arqualia Hilton, Lorenzo Hilton, Jr., Kameisha Harris, LaJuan Clinkscale, Lovonna Harris, Jason Pinkard, Leandre Jackson all of Youngstown, Shaquesha Hilton, Lakeya Hilta, D’angelo Hilton, Sha’Kera Hilton, Essence Hilton and Darren Stillings; godmother, Pamela Withers; grandmother, Susan Cooper and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse Cooper Jr., Lorenzo Young, Rosemarie Corinealdi; great-grandparents, Jesse Cooper Sr., Christine Cooper, Julia Huff, Joeneal Carter Sr.; uncle and aunt, Joeneal and Evon Carter among other family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.