Ramer Curtis, Jr.,Youngstown, Ohio

Mr. Ramer Curtis, Jr., 67, of Youngstown passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Curtis affectionately known as “Butch”, was born March 1, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Ramer Sr. and Carrie M. Walker Curtis.

He was a 1972 graduate of Leonard Kirtz School and had been employed over 40 years with Meshel/Masco, Inc.

He enjoyed sports and was especially fond of the Cleveland teams – Cavaliers, Indians and Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A very kind and gentle person, Ramer loved being at family gatherings and had an infectious smile that would light up an entire room.

Ramer leaves to cherish his beloved memory and loving legacy his devoted siblings, Rusha Curtis with whom he made his home in Youngstown, Racine (Daniel) Jones of Aurora, Colorado, Rahn Curtis of Girard, and Rona Curtis of Youngstown; four special nieces, Sierra R. (Zachary) Clouse, Simone (Anthony) McCarthy, Seneca Lovett and Sky R. Lovett; eight great nieces and nephews; two uncles, Martin (Pearl Ann) Walker of Youngstown and Daniel (Eunice) Curtis of Struthers and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rae Lynn Curtis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services for family only will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

