Ralph Strozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, for Mr. Ralph Strozier, 67, of Youngstown, who departed this life Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Strozier was born May 26, 1952 in Youngtown, a son of Robert and Odessa Robinson Strozier.

A hard working construction worker, Ralph enjoyed fishing, gardening, social games, was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan and was a great friend to many.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Odessa of Youngstown; a daughter, LaKeshia (Dennis) Drahos of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Dennis Jr. and Ethan Drahos; two brothers, Bobby and Christopher Strozier; a sister, Sharon Peake all of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and six siblings, Lois, Margaret, Samuel, Melvin, Terry and Larry.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

