Rachel J. Parker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Rachel Johnson Parker, 82, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Ms. Parker was born May 19, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Fletcher and Christine Adair Johnson.

Rachel was a graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown College.

A devoted homemaker, Rachel had also worked as a pre-school teacher and as a child care provider. She previously lived in Georgia and while in Georgia, worked with the Board of Elections and the Dorothy Benson Senior Citizens Center.

Rachel loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two sons, Ernest Mike Rayford, Sr. of Jacksonville, Florida and Joseph Parker, Jr. of Youngstown; three daughters, Octavia D Toney and Helen Rayford, both of Youngstown and Paula Paige of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Alton Sinkfield of Beaumont, California and Darrell Sinkfield of Youngstown; two sisters, Karen Marcie Hills of Youngstown and Betty Paige-Lee of Farrell, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Christine Sinkfield; a sister, Annie L. Jones and two grandchildren, Adrian Johnson and Frederick Johnson.

Viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic the family will hold private service immediately after the viewing hour.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.