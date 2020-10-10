Quincy Edward Little, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Quincy Edward Little, Sr., 27, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, October 5, 2020.

Mr. Little was born January 22, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Daron and Stacey Torres Little.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he played football. He also played football with the Eastside Titans (formerly known as the Panthers).

Quincy was employed as a forklift operator in the construction arena.

He was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

Quincy was a smart, fun-loving, caring and respectful person, who loved his children, siblings and family who were very special to him.

An avid Dellas Cowboys fan, he was a sports enthusiast.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; children, Quincy, Jr., Maurice and Angelyse all of Youngstown; a brother, Aaron Torres of Orlando, Florida; four sisters, Cajiun Little, Amber Parker and Destiney Little all of Youngstown and Nicole Parker of Columbus; his grandparents, Walter and Renee Smith; great-grandmother, Roberta Pierce both of Campbell; numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cierra Little-Clinkscale; his grandparents, Margaret “Sister” Little, Charles Spencer and Hector Torres; great-grandparents, Ida and Joe Little, Pable Ortiz and Hardy Pierce.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

