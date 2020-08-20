Queenie Mae Crockett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mrs. Queenie Mae Crockett, 82, of Youngstown, who passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Continuing Health Care.

Mrs. Crockett was born July 7, 1938 in Shorter, Alabama, a daughter of Roosevelt and Eliza Wimbley Williams.

A loving homemaker, Queenie pursued her desire to be a designer and completed courses in Design.

She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Billy, Dorothy, Keith, Gregory and Bobby Crockett, and Elizabeth Wentford and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Patricia, Joseph and Kathy Crockett; four sisters and three brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

