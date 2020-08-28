Preston Lee Carlisle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Preston Lee Carlisle, 74, departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in his home on Delason Avenue in Youngstown. He was affectionately known as “Doc Carlisle”.

Preston was born February 24, 1946 in Acmor, Alabama, a son of Rev. James E. Sr. and Juanita Perry Carlisle. He was the third of nine children born to this union.

Migrating from the south with his parents in 1949, Preston attended Youngstown Public Schools, graduating from South High School in 1964.

Having been a member of the Navy Reserve in high school, Preston joined the Navy on a fulltime basis after high school and served two tours in Vietnam during his twelve-year military career. His naval duty had him traveling to the Middle East, Africa, South America, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

While stationed in Oakland, California, Preston met and married Freddie M. Pittman in February 1969, and this union brought forth a beautiful daughter, Chelece.

A gifted learner and a self-taught barber, Preston worked as a cable technician and resource book store manager in Oakland and Berkely, California before relocating back to Youngstown in 1988. After returning to Youngstown, he worked at Silver Vogues Clothing Store and Tamco Industries..

Skillful in the arts of plumbing, plastering, and electrical work, he was often called upon by neighbors to cut hair or do various household repairs.

Preston was well traveled and had a gregarious personality. An avid reader, he could be seen sitting on his porch discussing with visitors the politics of the day. He loved children and had a fondness for animals. He was a loving father and longtime caregiver for his mother, who passed away in July 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Chelece (Marcus) Williams of Union City, California; grandchildren, Marcus and Morgan Williams of California; brothers, James E. (Deborah ) Carlisle of Toledo and Clarence Carlisle of Youngstown; sisters, Ernestine Carlisle-Townsend, Alice Carlisle and Rosa L. Carlisle, all of Youngstown and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preston was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Geverna Barone, Ellis Carlisle and William Carlisle.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family following visitation.. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, well wishes, and condolences during our time of bereavement for our loved one.

Persons unable to attend are invited to join us on Zoom. Information is the following:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8524229416?pwd=YWQ0UldUTWREVU5NcW0zMG9veWJaUT9

Meeting ID: 852 422 9416

Passcode: 4639125

One tap mobile

+14086380968,,8524229416#,,,,,,0#,,4639125# US (San Jose)

+16699006833,,8524229416#,,,,,,0#,,4639125# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 852 422 9416

Passcode: 4639125

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kefKjATZvV

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Preston Lee Carlisle, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: