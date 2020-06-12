Presiding Elder Benton Ray Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Presiding Elder Benton Ray Williams, 77 of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Elder Williams, affectionately known as “Pop”, was born January 14, 1943 in Ripley, Mississippi, a son of Vance and Eula Alexander Williams.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ripley High School.

He had been employed at U. S. Steel – McDonald Works, retiring after 19 years of service and later became an entrepreneur for home improvements. He pastored several churches in different vicinities and was currently Presiding Elder at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob. He was a member of the 100 Voice Choir of H.O.J., currently president of the Senior Saints Committee and the Bible Study group. Elder Williams enjoyed being with his family and encouraging others. His loving spirit and generous heart will be deeply missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Maggie C. Spight, whom he married April 9, 1961; five children, Darlene (Daniel Sr) Hill and Lovonzo Williams of Dallas, Texas, Eula Williams of Arlington, Texas, Elizabeth Williams of Youngstown and Rufus Williams of Niles; his siblings, Deloice Gilmore, Sarah Monroe Lurlene (William) Taylor and Kavillon Felder all of Youngstown; 9 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Raymond and Priscilla Williams; four sisters, Emma Smith, Janella Betts, Lovice Clark and Nectar Packer; two brothers, Charlie and Carl Williams; and a grandson, Raymond Ford.

Viewing will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. Private funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.