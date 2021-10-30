Porter Stanford, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Porter Stanford Jr., 59, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Mr. Stanford was born December 12, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Porter, Sr. and Della L. Stewart Stanford.

He attended East High School and later received his GED.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army.

Porter was presently employed as a press operator for 8 ½ years with T& WStamping.

He was an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, boxing and video games.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories two children, Jalon Davis and Alexis Stanford (Derrick) Brown both of Youngstown; two grandchildren; five siblings, Carolyn Taylor, Demetrius, Mark and Gary Stanford all of Youngstown and Belinda (William) Johnson of Virginia Beach, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

