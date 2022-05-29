YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis Tanya Thornhill, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1029 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter Willie and Vivian G. Grigsby Thornhill.

She was a graduate of Youngstown City Schools and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Kent State University and her Master’s degree in Education from Westminster University.

Phyllis was a dedicated teacher who taught in the Youngstown City School District, retiring after 35 years of service.

She was a member of Lincoln Christian Church, Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Alpha Nu Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Socialite Bridge Club, where she was a member for over 50 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory and to celebrate her life her cousin, Cynthia White of Knoxville, Tennessee; a dear friend, Mary L. Gross of Youngstown and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Mervin Thornhill.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the Tod Homestead Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.