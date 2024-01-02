YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis James, 74, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly resting place December 26, 2023 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 18, 1949 to the union of the late Rev. Thomas F. and Christine James.

She was a proud graduate of The Rayen High School and obtained her Bachelors Degree in Sociology and Associates in Social Work from YSU.

Ms. James worked as a probation officer for 26 years at Community Correction Associations and also the National Safety Council; retiring in December 2022.

She supported various charities and was involved in several community service agencies. Her most cherished role was being a mother and grandmother. Ms. James was known for her beautiful smile and loving caring heart. Phyllis was a faithful member of Genesis The New Beginning Ministries under the leadership of her sister, Apostle Marlana Martin.

Ms. James leaves to cherish her beautiful legacy five children: Van (Jennie) Darling of Youngstown Ohio, Crystal (Frank) Fernicola of Toms River, New Jersy; James (Janet) Easton, Tamela Haynes all of Youngstown, Ohio, and Yeshon (Kendra) Avery of Dayton, Ohio.

She leaves 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She reared two of her grandchildren, Cassondra Ortiz and CraTerra (Kevin) Barnette of Boardman, Ohio. She also leaves to mourn her passing, her siblings: Alice (Paul) Banks of Miami, Florida, Apostle Marlana (Jesse) Martin, Carmen James, Cynthia (Anthony) Tillman of Liberty, Ohio, Michael James and Angela (Lee) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio. Also close friends, James Easton, Debbie, Pam, Jenn, JoAnn, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Van Darling, III (Mini Van) and three brothers Wendell, Thomas, Jr. and Gary (Butch) James.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 4, 2024 at GenesisThe New Beginnings Ministries, 903 Franklin Ave. Youngstown, OH. 44502 with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Ministry of Comfort, Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

