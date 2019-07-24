Phyllis Evelyn Green-Brown, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. William Eugene Washington, 85, of Youngstown, who passed away at his home with his loving family at his side on Wednesday, July 17.

Mr. Washington was born July 26, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of Waymon and Matilda Norris Washington.

He made a 22-year career in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years from Woodside Hospital.

He was a former member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

He loved his family and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his “Buddy”, Jasmine Harper of Youngstown.

He was the first deputized black dog warden in Mahoning County.

He was known as Mr. Fix-It and loved putting things together; as well as, traveling.

He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Mary Walker whom he married December 19, 1970; four children, William, Jr. and Kenneth both of Cleveland and Kimberly and Waymon both of Youngstown; four stepchildren, Carolyn Farmer, Moten Jones, Deborah (Darren) Morris and Reginald Jones all of California; 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and two sisters.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

