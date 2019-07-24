Phyllis Evelyn Green-Brown, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis Green-Brown, 66, of Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Liberty Health Care, with her family by her side.

Ms. Brown was born January 5, 1953 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Samuel P. and Bernice E. Gayles Green.

She was a 1971 graduate of North High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. Phyllis attended Youngstown State University and the University of South Carolina.

She worked briefly at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio prior to entering the U.S. Air Force. Ms. Brown received an honorable discharge after serving eight years and received numerous medals and awards during her years of service, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Phyllis enjoyed bowling and dancing.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a sister, Donna Rankin; her nieces, Rhonda, Stephanie, Kimberly, Savonya, Linda, Donna and Tracey; nephews, Jerome, Christopher, Ronald, Kevin and Walter; many great-nieces and nephews; many cousins, including Jacqueline (Jerome) Miller who was like her sister and Alvin Gayles who was like her brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Bishop R. W. and Evelyn Driscoll Gayles, Sr.; sisters, Saundra Bryant and Marsha McCorr; brothers, Obie McBride and Phillip Green; nephew, Vincent McCarley, Jr. and brother-in-law, Walter McCorr, Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Philliips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.