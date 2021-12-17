YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phonechia Nina Robbins-Thompson, 45, of Canton, departed this life, Sunday December 12, 2021.

Phonechia was born February 9, 1976 in Youngstown, the daughter of Solomon Earl, Sr. and Betty Ann Wallace Robbins, who I am sure she is hugging at this very moment.

She was a Graduate of The Rayen School (Tigers) in 1995.

She was a member of The Church of Hope Spiritual in Youngstown, where she was in the Buds of Promise Kids Choir with her brother, Rodney. She was a member for many years under the pastorate of the late Pastors Robert and Willa M. Lockett and presently under the pastorate of Minister Paula S. Lockett-Harris. She later moved to Canton and became a member of the Third Street Church.

Phonechia was employed at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Canton from June 24, 2011 until her passing December 12, 2021, where she began as a pharmacy technician and a wellness ambassador. She was a very hard worker who at times was prompted to take some time off but of course, refused because of her work ethic passed down from her dad and mom who believed hard work pays off. Phonechia was also employed at SarahCare, an adult daycare in Canton. She served as the Director in charge of activities ranging from crafts to religious activities and field trips for the elderly. Along with her working career before the pharmacy field, she was a photographer at Picture Me Portraits in Youngstown and later a photographer at Walmart in Canton.

She was a member of The Good News Club at the Needle’s Eye Christian Counseling Center, Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADAOP), Willing to Serve youth group, C.I.A. (Changing Into Adulthood), Rap contests, Camps, etc.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jaime Thompson, whom she married September 24, 2011; three sons, Herman D. Carr II, Jaylen L. Olds and Robert T. Ingram (Bear); one daughter, Brittany Elise Carr; three grandchildren, Harmony, Halo and King Asaiah Latril; four brothers, Richard and Solomon, Jr., both of Youngstown, Kenneth (Donella) of Ashtabula and Rodney (Keisha) of Dayton; three sisters, Beatrice and Sandra, both of Youngstown and Gloria Jean of Canton and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Monica and a brother, James.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phonechia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.