CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phil B. Pruitt, 73 of Campbell, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Austintown Healthcare Center surrounded by his family and friends.

Phil was born January 21, 1950 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, the son of the late Ulyess Bradner and Adell Cook.

He attended Rayen High School.

He was self-employed and worked at Northside Hospital.

He loved entertaining people of all ages by giving talent shows, formal dances, DJ’ing parties and throwing Super Bowl parties. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs. Music was a love of his and he loved to sing and was part of a singing group in the early 70s. He had an extensive collection of 70s Philadelphia Sound music.

Phil was a member of the East Campbell Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Phil will be missed by his wife, Dorothy (Tate) Pruitt; son, Damon Pruitt and daughter, Tasha Pruitt; two brothers, Clarence Leroy Pruitt of Rockwall, Texas and John Pruitt of San Diego, California; sister, Susan Searcy of Cleveland, Ohio; two aunts, Laura Clements of Danville, Virginia and Mary Ann Clements of Jamestown, New York; his grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Edward Pruitt.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

