Pernell Harrison, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Pernell Harrison, Sr., 59, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Mr. Harrison was born October 16, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Willie and Elizabeth Stokes Harrison.

He attended North High School until its closing and then graduated from East High School in 1980.

He was a member of Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C. and was a self-employed handyman.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, five children, Pernell Jr., Alyssa and Britney Harrison all of Youngstown, Deon Davis and Shanequa Harrison both of Toledo; two sisters, seven brothers and host of loving family and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and four brothers.

A walk through will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C.

Private funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all quests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

