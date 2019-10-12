Pearline Strong, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Pearline Strong, 90, of Youngstown who departed this life Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Strong, lovingly known as “Auntie”, was born January 18, 1929 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a daughter of Charles and Leola Williams Handy.

A loving homemaker, Pearline had been employed with Brentwood Originals.

She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where she served as in the choir, usher, and culinary ministries.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, fishing and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, two children, Pearl D. Strong of Youngstown and Robert C. Strong of Ohio; three grandchildren, Anthony, Mykel and Treyveon, all of Youngstown; a great grandson, Jayvion and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away in 1991 and siblings, Roosevelt Taylor and Augusta Crosby.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.