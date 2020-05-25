Pearl Denise Strong, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Denise Strong, 50, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Strong was born July 7, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and Pearline Handy Strong.

She was a 1987 graduate of South High School.

A licensed practical nurse for over 25 years, Pearl was employed with Helping Hands.

She was a U. S. Army veteran.

Pearl enjoyed shopping, traveling, poetry, reading, being with the circle of sisters and her loving family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her son, Anthony (Shanquah) Strong of Youngstown; a grandson, Jay’Vion; two children whom she reared and called her sons, Mykel and Treyveon Taylor; her adopted brother, Robert Strong, Jr.; goddaughter, Az’Riah Threats; a circle of loving sisters, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

