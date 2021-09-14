Pauline Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Pauline Mitchell, 91, transcended to her Heavenly home Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Hospice House.

Mrs. Mitchell was born March 2, 1930 in Closplint, Kentucky the daughter of John and Nola Alexander Seay.

She graduated from Rosenwald High School in 1948.

She married the love of her life Robert T. Mitchell Jr. October 28, 1948, and he passed away September 20, 2000.

She was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church for 50 years, where she served on the Pastor’s Aide, Executive Board, Nominating Commitee and Culinary Ministries until her health kept her from participating.

She loved cooking and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, her children Alfrena Paulette Hall of California, Thresea (Merrill) Harris of Youngstown, Antoinette Mitchell of California, a son, Steven (Clothida) of Cleveland, Ohio and her daughter, Althea Mitchell who was her caregiver and with whom she shared her home; a nephew Vernett Seay Jr. whom she reared; a brother, Vernett Seay Sr. of Humbolt Tennessee and a sister, Savonia Batts of McGhee, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert T. Mitchell III; her siblings, Nathaniel, Johnny and William Seay, Marshall Fredrick, John Cornelious, Mary McConnell, Margaret Jewel, her twin Fauline Wesby and Annie B. Allen.

Private viewing for Family only will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pauline Mitchell, please visit our floral store.