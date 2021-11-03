Pauline Bohannon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Pauline Bohannon, 101, of Youngstown peacefully transitioned to her heavenly palace on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Omni Manor Assisted Living.

Mrs. Bohannon was born April 23, 1920 in Abbeville, Georgia, a daughter of Hershel and Julia Blackshere Williams.

She was a 1938 graduate of South High School and attended Youngtown State University.

Pauline had worked in dietary over the employee cafeteria at Strouss-Hirshberg for 30 years, retiring in 1985.

A devoted member of Third Baptist Church, she served on its Culinary Committee, Mission and Usher Ministry and Adult Daycare.

She loved to cook, bake fancy cookies, read and watch the Food Network.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace her friends and caregiver, Sylvia Jackson, Lovie Mickle, Joyce Warren, Audrey Garrett and David Cole all of Youngstown and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, who passed away December 22, 1970; a sister, Clara L. Williams and friend, Betty Haynes.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

