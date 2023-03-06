YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul Wade Lacey, 64, departed this life Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his home.

Paul was born July 12, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Alice Epps Lacey.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and graduated from South High School.

He was an Army veteran.

He loved watching TV and shopping.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his mother; 17-plus children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Visitation only will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road.

Services of dignity and love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home

