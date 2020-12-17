Paul Victor Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul Victor Brown, 78, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mr. Brown was born April 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Ezelle Ricks Wright.

He was a 1960 graduate of East High School and received his BS degree in Economics from Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with General Motors Lordstown for 37 years as a supervisor in the Body Shop before retiring in 2006.

He was a comedian and always enjoyed making others laugh. He was always there for his friends and family and enjoyed hanging out with his friends at The Himrod Progressive Club and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves memories to be cherished by his son, Damon Brown and granddaughter, Angel, both of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; stepchildren, Keith (Cindy) Neal and Thomas (Katherine) Neal, both of Youngstown, Laverne (George) Grace of Las Vegas, Nevada, Albert (Beverly) Neal of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and Adrienne (Myke) Swearingen of Atlanta, Georgia; ten stepgrandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Anne Hart Brown and his daughter-in-law, Keisha Brown.

Visitation will Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family only. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.