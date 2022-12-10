YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier.

He was a graduate of East High School and had attended Tech Schools.

He had been employed as a Sargent Corrections Officer for Core Civic. He was also a Marine Veteran.

He had been a member of Evangel Assemblies of God and Destiny International Ministries.

He loved videos and watching TV. He was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, three children Torreyna, Paul Jr. (Mayia) Grier of Youngstown and Torrell Grier of Camp Springs, Maryland and their mother, Tawunya Hicks of Youngstown and a daughter, Melissa Grier also of Youngstown; a brother, Melvin (Brenda) Rushton of Youngstown; three sisters; Ruthie Grier, Vonda Rushton and Elaine Chislom, all of Youngstown; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; Marvin Rushton, Sam Grier and Anthony Jones; two sisters, Hedy Grier and Elizabeth Rushton and Curly Ivory, the mother of his daughter, Melissa Grier.

Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service immediately after.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

