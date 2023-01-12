YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Miller, Jr., 92, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 6, 1930, to William and Julia Basham Miller, at the Grove City, Pennsylvania hospital, along with his twin sister, Pauline.

Paul graduated from Grove City High School.

Afterwards joining the Army, serving in the Korean War from 1951 to 1954 with the 1st Battalion Combat Infantry and received two Purple Hearts. Paul served his country well. We thank God for his service.

Paul leaves to mourn his passing, his son, Kevin Miller; a grandson, Dominic Dixon of Youngstown; his sister, Francis Miller Fisher of Ontario, Canada; his brother, Larry John (Shirley)Miller of Buffalo, New York and many nieces, nephews and friends, who loved him so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Paul Miller, Sr.; his loving wife, Sylvia Wellington Miller; four brothers, William, Charles, Richard Eugene and Ronald Miller and four sisters, his twin, Pauline Miller Jordan, Marion Miller Whiteside, Katherine Miller Graham and Florence Miller Snider.

Paul will greatly be missed but not forgotten.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

