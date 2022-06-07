YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul Lorenzo Johnson, 72, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Johnson was born February 3, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of John Paul and Rosa Mae Robinson Johnson.

He was a 1968 graduate of South High School and received his BA Degree in Africana Studies from Kent State University.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was a member of the Youngstown Area Urban League.

Paul lived a very quiet lifestyle. Although, Paul was simple, he was wise and a lifelong learner. Paul loved reading, scuba diving, playing instruments and listening to music. He also enjoyed the outdoors and walking in Wick Park. In his youth, he was an outstanding athlete with many talents. Those talents helped him to achieve all city awards and a pitching position playing for a minor league baseball team. Paul was passionate and influential within his leadership capacity while employed at the Urban League.

He is survived by one devoted sister, Lynn Johnson-Williams of Youngstown; three nephews, Thomas M. Johnson of Youngstown, Antuane Williams II of Columbus and Jaris (Savannah) Williams of Suitland, Maryland; a niece, Lyneise Williams of Clarksville, Tennessee; two great-nieces, three great-nephews and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas Johnson and a brother-in-law, Antuane Williams, Sr.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.