BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Lawrence Jackson (Mathews) departed this life December 28, 2021 at his home.

Paul was born on December 24, 1940 to Clarence Mathews and Alphencenia Burns in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was educated in the Beaver Falls School system and graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1957.

Paul met Hazel Temple in the early 1970’s and later married her in 1985. They remained married until her death in 2012.

Paul Joined the United States Military where he served in the Army as a Lineman from 1958-1960 and was honorably discharged.

He worked as a Metal Specialist for 40 years until he retired. He also worked as an Armed Security guard.

Paul served as a Free Mason at the Silver Moon Lodge where he reached 33rd Degree. He was also a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. He loved cooking, fishing, junking, lottery scratch cards and was an Avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel Jackson, mother Alphencenia Burns, father Clarence Mathews, brothers John Charles (JC), Howard, Fred; sisters Anna Marie, Nellie, Alphencenia (Sis) and ex-wife Margaret Mathews.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory one sister Patricia Thomas, four children, Terry (Gerod) Warren, Paul Mathews Jr., Shawn Mathews, Mia Mathews Guidry, three stepchildren Anthony Humphrey, Lawrence (Larry) Richie, Aletha Temple; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday January 14, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with the service starting at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul, please visit our floral store.