Paul C. Mullins, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul C. Mullins, Sr., 88, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Guardian HealthCare.

Mr. Mullins was born April 12, 1932 in Henry, Virginia, a son of Robert L. and Geneva Gravley Mullins.

Paul received his GED and went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a Master Degree in Computer Technology.

He had worked with Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a crane operator, retiring after over 20 years of service.

He and his son loved to do home remodeling and Paul was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan. He also enjoyed traveling, especially cruises.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Darnell Mullins of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Maurice D. and Natasha McCain; two great grandsons, Robert and Braylon Brown; two sisters, Yvonne (Claudsell) Longmire of Youngstown and Jeanette (William) Islar of Columbia, South Carolina; and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lizzie Longmire, who passed away in 2000; a son Paul C. Mullins Jr.; two sisters, Catherine Pace and Curtis Marie Wade and two brothers, James C. Mullins and Roger L. Mullins.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul C. Mullins Sr., please visit our floral store.