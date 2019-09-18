Patti Layne Reeder, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19,2 019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Patti Layne Reeder, 61, of Youngtown formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, who transitioned to eternity on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Reeder was born February 13, 1958 in Warren, a daughter of Howard L. Sr. and Katherine Bell Reeder.

A loving homemaker, Patti was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She enjoyed playing social cards, singing, dancing, cooking, being with her sisters, watching horror movies, playing board games, especially Monopoly, traveling and being with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to cherish her memory and rejoice in her peace, two daughters, Tennille Reeder of Las Vegas, Nevada and Robyn Howell of Youngstown; Henry J. Blue whom she reared; four sisters, Jacqueline Mitchell, Cheryl Davis, Judy (William) Meeks and Tonya Barnette all of Youngstown; grandchildren, DeNicholas Stoutmire, Daniel J. Wallace, Jr., Zhaunte` Wallace, Timothy Wallace, Ta’Laine Reeder, Zaire Jean; a great granddaughter, Sa’Mia Stoutmire and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, Patti was preceded in death by a son, Andre’ Reeder; three brothers, Harold, Herman and Howard Jr. Reeder; a granddaughter, Ti`Mia P. Wallace.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.