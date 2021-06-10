Patrick “PA” Joseph Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick “PA” Joseph Allen, 52, was surrounded by his loved ones as he departed this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a valiant fight with cancer.

Born July 29, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, the first son of Sandra Faye Powell-Allen and Joseph Allen.

Mr. Allen was a 1987 graduate of South High School.

He earned a CDL and worked for Acme Trucking, Drywall Barn and most recently Foust Construction.

Pat was a dedicated Raiders fan, enjoyed sports and landscaping the yard of his home but most of all, he loved his family – especially his grandchildren. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to children in need and served as a mentor to many young men in the community. He coached the Westside Patriots little league football team for over ten years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Tiffany Rivers; his parents, Sandra Allen-Bowman of Youngstown and Joseph Allen of Hemingway, South Carolina; his children, Alexis, Reneé (Charles), Patrice (Jeffrey), Angelica, Dawnn, Patrick, Jr. and Paige-Elyse, all of Youngstown; two stepsons, Hakeem Henderson and Michael Austin, of Youngstown; his brothers, Michael (Victoria), Steven (Waynette) and Joseph “JW” Allen, all of Youngstown; stepsiblings, James Anthony Davis of Hemingway, South Carolina and Maria Burnett and Toya Allen, both of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Poppa P”, Angelo, Charnaé, Anthony, Antwon, Aniya, Alyssa, Sade, Alec, Aaron, Jeffrey, ACey, Genuine and La-juan “Henry”; his mother and father in-law, Amanda Gail Rivers and Alvin Rivers; two lifelong friends, Keith Lawrence and Aldric Jones; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Preceding him in death were grandparents, Alonzo, Sr. and Florence Powell; an aunt, Helena Rowe; two uncles, Alonzo, Jr. and Gary Powell; a brother, John Allen and his stepfather, Dan Bowman.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Service for the family will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

