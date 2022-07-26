YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homegoing celebrations will be held in honor of Patricia “Patty” Chatman, 68, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to eternal peace on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Mrs. Chatman was born August 1, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of James “Fuzzy” Hubbard and Carrie Mae Robinson.

Patty was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She was employed at the B & H Collision/Straightway Tours for 22 years.

She was a member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church where she served on the culinary committee.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to the casino, hosting trips and spending time with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband of 52 years, Willie Chatman, Sr.; a son, Willie Chatman, Jr. of Youngstown; two daughters, Charlene (Carlos) Garcia of Canal Winchester and Uarlene Casey-Jefferson of Galloway; two brothers, Richard Robinson and Marlan Everson both of Youngstown; seven sisters, Margie (Charles) Young whom she had a special bond with, Ann Marie Everson both Columbus, Debra Everson, Michelle Hubbard, Ruby Wright, Valerie Hubbard all of Youngstown, and Rustine Hubbard of Richmond, Virginia; 19 grandchildren including Willie Chatman, III of Colorado Springs, Colorado and DeMarkus of Youngstown both of whom she reared; 24 great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sandra K. Chatman, Jewel McMullin and Ann Howell; and a host of nieces, including Linda Fitzgerald whom she cherished, nephews, other family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-parents, John Everson and Pat Hubbard; her son, Demetruis “Meaty” Chatman; two brothers, Stevie Allen and Clyde Hudson; two sisters, Leonora Hubbard and Ruth Weaver; grandmothers, Margie (Edward) Johnson and Eddie (CarrieMae) Robinson; two grandsons, Trey Chatman and Demetrius Chatman Jr.; great-grandson, Kortez Hobbs; and son-in-law, Tyrone Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown 44502. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia “Patty” Chatman, please visit our floral store.