Patricia Douglass, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Patricia Douglass, 73, of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Mrs. Douglass was born October 24, 1946 in Paducah, Kentucky, a daughter of Curtis Lee and Althea Griffin Matthews.

She was a graduate of Paducah City Schools and received her LPN license from Choffin Career.

She had been employed with Southside Hospital, Assumption and Danridge Nursing Homes.

Patricia was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, its choir and Food Pantry Ministry.

She enjoyed reading, camping, cooking and being with family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her stepchildren, Dr. Michelle (Elton) Douglass-Smith of Columbus, Donald and James A. Douglass both of California; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her cousin and caregiver, Victor M. Thomas of Youngstown; an uncle, Dorris M. Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

Besides her parents, she was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her beloved husband, Rev. James, whom she married January 21, 1984 and who passed away November 16, 2019; a daughter, Debra Perry; two sons, Brian and John Douglass and a brother, Curtis L. Matthews, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will start immediately at 11:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Douglass, please visit our tribute store.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.