Patricia Ann Crockett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Patricia Ann Crockett, 56, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice House with her family at her side.

Ms. Crockett was born May 14, 1963 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph, Sr. and Queenie M. Williams Crockett.

She attended Youngstown City Schools and had been employed with Goodwill Industries.

A loving homemaker, Patricia enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, entertaining and collecting teddy bears. Patricia admired Puff Daddy and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Among all things, she loved being with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Queenie of Youngstown; two sons, Rodney Smith (Ryan Winlock) and Albert Whitted both of Youngstown; two sisters, Elizabeth (Dirk) Crockett Winford of Warren and Dorothy Crockett of Youngstown; four brothers, William, Bobby, Keith (Rita) and Gregory Crockett all of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Christina Townson, Sharon, Pennsylvania and a host of family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her father, Joseph; three sons, Obie and Anthony Crockett and Kenneth Smith; a brother, Joseph Crockett, Jr. and a sister, Kathy Crockett.

Arrangements are being handled by L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.