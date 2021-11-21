Patricia Ann Blutcher, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Blutcher, 68, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born on April 15, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of James D. and Geraldine Blutcher Jenkins.

She worked 30 years at Packard Electric, where her coworkers knew her as Patty B.

She was a 1971 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, where she played basketball and ran track.

She was a faithful member of Third Christian Church all her life, where she served as an usher, member of the board, financial and doing birthday salutes for members of the church.

She was a Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

She also enjoyed entertaining her family with Christmas parties, games with the kids, Easter egg hunts for her nieces and nephews, planting her flowers, barbecuing ribs for the Holidays and her joy was also putting your picture in the paper for your birthday and say “I Got You.”

Her precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving family, her mother, Geraldine Jenkins and her son, Patrick Blutcher of Warren; sisters, Sheryl (Reverend Joseph) Glover of Uniontown, Ohio, Gloria Mickens of Masontown, Pennsylvania, Vanessa (Keith) Whitehead of Howland, Leslie Jenkins Harvey and Diane (Jenkins) Ruffin of Warren; brothers, Richard Jenkins of Detroit, Michigan, Lee Dotson of Masontown, Pennsylvania, David Jenkins of Warren, Ohio and Theodore Jenkins of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, JaTeese Spencer, Mi’Anna Cromartie, Jada Blutcher and A’Maree Carmichael; her Godsonm Robert Butler III of Las Vegas, Nevada; a special aunt, Amy Palmer of Detroit, Michigan and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Jenkins, Jr.; a brother, James D. Jenkins III; grandmothers, Mittie Macklin and Lucille Adams; grandfathers, James D. Jenkins, Sr. and Wesley Blutcher; an uncle, Theodore Williamson and a niece, Desirae Jenkins.

Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Third Christian Church, 241 1st Street, Warren, OH 44485; service will begin at 12:00 Noon.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

