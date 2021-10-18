Pastor Lock Patterson Beachum, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Lock Patterson Beachum, Jr. made his transition in eternal Glory, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Pastor Lock was born July 14, 1971 in Youngstown to the parents of Lock, Sr. and Janice Beachum. He was educated within the Youngstown School System during his elementary and middle school years. He was a proud 1989 graduate of Ursuline High School where he was a standout football player. His talent on the field afforded him the opportunity to play on a football scholarship for Miami (Ohio) University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1992. Although he envisioned his life traveling down a different path that included a professional football career in the National Football League, it is evident God had another plan for his life.

Lock was the Campus Pastor of Victory Christian Center, Liberty Campus, a significant and strategic multi-cultural and multi-generational ministry impacting culture locally and globally. His consistent lifestyle, his uncompromising convictions, and his clear vision exemplified one who sought to bridge the gaps of age, ethnicity and gender.

Deep compassion for people from all walks of life was exemplified in his ministry. Lock’s transparency, tenacious spirit, love, sense of humor, winning smile, and most of all, his spirit of humility and being a visionary were all an inspiration to those who wanted to know and live for God. Known for his character and integrity, he was a trailblazer & trendsetter who focused on relevance and innovation. Lock was the founder of “Operation Impact” which consisted of services to the community, such as a free gas giveaway, groceries, clothing, and free lunches at the Phar Mor Building. During the holiday season, clothing, gifts and toys were donated to the community, as well as 150 families being blessed at Thanksgiving with complete groceries for the family dinner.

June 1, 2008, he answered “the call” from his Spiritual Father and his Pastor, the former Bishop of Victory Christian Center, Inc., David L. Thomas, which changed his life forever. By him saying “Yes” to the call, thousands of lives have been impacted and changed for the Kingdom by his ministry. During his tenure at Victory Christian Center, he served as an Elder, Campus Pastor, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Operations and served on the Board of Directors of Legacy A Global Kingdom Alliance.

Lock wanted to leave a Legacy that would extend beyond his lifetime. “He fought the fight, finished the race and most of all he remained faithful to his calling. Well done thy good and faithful servant”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and faithful wife of 19 years, First Lady Gloria Beachum of Poland, Ohio; three proud children, his sons, Brandon of New York, New York and Patterson and his baby girl, Nyomi Beachum of Poland; his loving parents Lock, Sr. and Janice Beachum; his sister, Jenise Beachum-Phillips of Youngstown; a host of nieces, nephews, spiritual sons and daughters, the Liberty Campus church family and a host of family and friends.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Victory Christian Center Coitsville Campus, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.