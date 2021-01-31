Pastor Lenora Marie Pennington Walker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Lenora Marie Pennington Walker, 64, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Mercy Health Humility House, surrounded by her loving family.

Pastor Lenora, lovingly called “Punkin” was born September 3, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of the late Paul Pennington, Sr. and Harriet Clinkscale Pennington McFarley.

Pastor Lenora gave her life to the Lord at an early age, she was a devoted member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church of America where she served in the church along with her mother and siblings under the Pastorate of the late Pastor Wolver Harris.

Lenora matriculated through the Youngstown public school system and was a 1974 graduate of East High School. It was there she met the love of her life, Pastor Ernest L. Walker, III, while in typing class.

In April of 1975, Lenora rededicated her life to the Lord and became a member of Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ, under the pastorate of Superintendent Paul. A. Loggins.

She married the love of her life, Pastor Ernest L. Walker, III on November 1, 1975.

Lenora worked diligently in the church, along with her husband as youth leaders and various other positions. She and her husband also enjoyed fellowship with Pastor Philip and Sylvia Imler at Christian Fellowship Tabernacle for a number of years.

In the early 90’s Pastor Lenora was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which left her body partially paralyzed. During a high praise service God challenged her to give Him praise despite her condition. She struggled to stand to her feet in obedience to God and was totally, miraculously healed of her disease, as the whole church rejoiced and praised God with her.

In 1991 she and her husband founded The New Covenant Fellowship Church of God In Christ. She served faithfully by his side as Co-Pastor of the church and was a licensed Evangelist. Every year she would sponsor a Women’s Conference entitled “Blessed Art Thou Among Woman”, a prophetic conference which was attended by men and women of all faiths, ethnicities and denominations from the city and surrounding areas.

In 2001 Pastor Lenora and her husband merged New Covenant Fellowship with Ebenezer Church of God In Christ and she continued to serve by his side in the work God had assigned her. Later the Church was called Generations Life Center. She continued to serve as Co-Pastor of Generations Life Center and the community until her health would no longer allow her to.

Pastor Lenora was employed for many years as a fine jewelry consultant with J.C. Penney’s Department Store.

In 2000 she graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelors of Science degree in Social Work. Following her graduation, she was licensed as a Social Worker and worked with the Burdman Group, Incorporated / Northeast Industries.

Pastor Lenora loved the Lord with her whole heart and was passionate about the ministry. She walked under a heavy Prophetic mantle and was used of God in the Prophetic Ministry, Healing and Deliverance. She was passionate about women’s ministry. She always emphasized the vitalness and importance of women cultivating their ministry gifts and utilizing them for the up building of the Body of Christ.

Pastor Lenora loved music and enjoyed singing and was blessed with a beautiful voice. In her early years she performed with “Le’Roy” a R&B band founded by the Late Leroy Mitchell. She also loved singing in the choir and the Praise and Worship team.

She loved hymns and was known for her spirit filled renditions of “I Won’t Complain” and “Safe In His Arms”. She and her husband often served as hosts of the “Praise The Lord” TV program on the TBN Broadcast Network.

Pastor Lenora Walker leaves to cherish her memory and rejoice in her peace, her beloved husband of 45 years, Pastor Ernest L. Walker, III; daughter, Pastor Jessica Lynn (Pastor Hernan) Rosario of Youngstown; son, Jason Lamar (Juanita) Walker of Cleveland; grandchildren, Israel, Judah and Exodus Rosario of Youngstown and Jazarah Lillie and Jaxon Isaiah Walker of Cleveland; her sisters, Gloria Pennington Chatman and Shirley Pennington James both of Youngstown; her brothers, Paul (Carmen) Pennington of Youngstown and Victor (Nina) Pennington of Akron; her stepbrother, Arthur McFarley, Jr.; her nephews, Johnny L. Dukes, III of Youngstown, Karl Walker of Cleveland and Allen (Katie)Walker of San Francisco; her brother-in-law, Wayne (Ida) Walker of Cleveland; her uncle, Harry (Annie Lee) Clinkscale, Jr. and a host of cousins and loved ones and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Penninton, Sr. and Harriet Clinkscale Pennington McFarley; her stepfather, Arthur McFarley, Sr.; grandparents, Harry, Sr. and Mae Bloom Kimbrough Clinkscale and Reverend Jessie and Elizabeth Baker Pennington; her sister, Barbara Pennington; her in-laws, Ernest, Jr. and Eloise Walker; sister in- law, Laverne Walker and brothers-in-law, Caleb James and Don Chatman.

