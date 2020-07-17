Pamela R. McCrae, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Pamela R. McCrae, 63, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. McCrae, lovingly called “Pam”, was born February 25, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Columbus and Betty M. Pointer Withers.

She was a 1975 graduate of South High School, attended Youngstown State University, University of Phoenix and received her cosmotology degree from Raphael’s Cosmotology School.

She had been employed with General Motors Lordstown as an assembler in the truck plant, retiring in 1987.

A loving mother, Pam was a faithful member of Liberty Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her beloved mother, Betty Pointer Gillum of Youngstown; two devoted sons, Tyrone Withers of Youngstown and Min. Rocci (Damika) Withers of Columbus; ten wonderful grandchildren; three sisters, her twin, Tonya Adams, Denise Gillum and Rechelle (Willie) Terry, all of Youngstown; her brother, Isa Withers of Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Columbus; her husband, Robert C., whom she married October 19, 1977, passed away August 10, 2018 and her son, Marschell Brumfield.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for family only.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the parking lot of the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 1451 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.