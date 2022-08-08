YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Jr., 61, departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Marie (Ash) Figueroa and his daughters, Evangelina Marie Ortiz Figueroa and Jacinta Marie Figueroa.

Os, or Tortini as he was affectionately called, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 10, 1960, to his late parents Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Sr. and Mary Lee (Lawson) Figueroa.

He was a 1978 graduate of East High School. He later went on to attend Ohio Technical College and earned a degree in Fuel Injector Systems and Tractor Trailer Maintenance.

Before retiring and moving to Columbus in 2019, Os spent 39 years at First Energy, formerly The Ohio Edison Company, working as an Equipment Mechanic and Safety Coach. He then taught for a year at Ft. Hayes Metropolitan Education Center in its Auto Technology program. He was recently working part-time, driving for Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) in Columbus before becoming ill.

Os was an avid music-lover, skater, photographer, baker, master mechanic and a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and two daughters, his three siblings, Alfredo Figueroa, Victoria Figueroa and Jose Figueroa, and a host of family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505

