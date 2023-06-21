YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ossie Mae Hardy, 86, of Youngstown, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Mrs. Hardy was born April 29, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Lillie Mae Peaks Clark.

She attended East High School.

Ossie had been employed by North Side Hospital retiring after 40 years of loyal service.

She enjoyed Bingo, social games and scratch off tickets. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and was an avid Cleveland Brown Fan.

She leaves cherished moments with her children; Horace “Pony” McQueen Jr., Allen “Ricky” McQueen, Wendolyn (Anthony) Heard and Kathy (Allen) Martin; four step-children; Derrick (Kali) McQueen, Ronald Hardy, Leon Hardy Jr. and Darlene Hardy; a sister whom she reared, Carolyn (Larry) Watson; a step-sister Beatrice Ford, of Detroit, MI. and a host of grand-children and great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Ossie was preceded in death by her parents; her late husbands; Horace McQueen, Sr. and Leon Hardy; a brother William James Clark; three sisters Naomi and Mary Clark and Marie Campbell.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:30 p.m., Friday June 23, 2023 at L.E.Black Phillips &Holden Funeral Home with services at 1:30 p.m.

