CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Oscar B. Underwood, 80, of Champion transitioned from this earthly labor to his heavenly reward on Monday, September 25, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Deacon Underwood was born April 27, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Emmett Sr. and Lessie Henry Underwood.

He was a graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed at Delphi Packard Electric for 25 years as a carpenter, retiring in 1999 as a skilled trades worker.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church where he served in the Deacons Ministry, and was a former Sunday School Teacher and Usher. Deacon Underwood was a member of I.U.E. #717 and received his journeyman’s papers from Trumbull County Joint Vocational School. He enjoyed reading, listening to gospel music, playing the piano and guitar.

Deacon Underwood was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his beloved wife and soul mate of 47 years, the former Carol A. Benson, whom he married May 8, 1976; four daughters, Latrese (Andre) Sims of Warren, Adrienne Morgan of Hubbard, Vitta Morgan-Hudson of Youngstown and Chona Underwood of California; 11 grandchildren including Gabrielle D. (Toussaint) Blake of Howland whom he reared; numerous great-grandchildren, one whom he helped her parents rear, Gabrielle V. L. Blake of Howland; a sister, Mary Ann (Tom) McGary of Monroe, North Carolina; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Lonyell R. Salter; two brothers, Emmett Underwood Jr. and Merrill Underwood; and his sister-in-law, Darlene Underwood.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 44507. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deacon Oscar B. Underwood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.