Oscar Akins III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Oscar Akins III received his wings to his Heavenly mansion, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Mr. Akins was born July 10, 1991, in Youngstown, a son of Oscar Akins, Jr. and Darlene Griffin.

He was a 2009 graduate of East High School.

He was a master barber at Ryan’s Chair.

He was a dedicated and accomplished musician who played drums, bass guitar and keyboard.

He was affiliated with JDD Ministries in Orlando, Florida. He had been a musician at several churches including, Gospel Temple Baptist Church, New Vision New Day, Second Baptist Church and the Gospel Group Unity.

He had played little league football for New Bethel Braves and semipro football for the Youngstown Steelers, The Storms and MV Ruff Riderz.

He was an honorary member of the Twisters Motorcycle Club, Chief of Security for JDD Ministries and served in the Youth Council Mentorship for Stambaugh School.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his wife, Jessica ,whom he married June 26, 2020; his mother, Darlene Griffin; his father, Oscar Akins, Jr.; his birth-father, Jodie Brooks; his son, Christian Michael Brown; grandmothers, Hattie Elaine Griffin and Barbara J. Brooks-Frasier; a sister, Rhonnesa D.E. (Malachi) Jackson; brothers, Todd S. Thornton, Jr., Osha L. Akins, Keith D. Brooks, Kevon J. Brooks, John Bell, Brandon Gilmore, Juan Akins and Jeremiah D. Davis; two nieces, Ja’Neece Griffin, Keilis Jackson and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roosevelt Griffin, Sr., Oscar Lee Akins, Ransom Soloman Brooks and grandmother, Doris Jean Grier.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

