Opal Lee McCoy, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Opal Lee McCoy, 91, of Canfield passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side.

Mrs. McCoy was born September 18, 1929 in Carrollton, Georgia, a daughter of Otto and Irene (Powell) North.

She attended Villa Rica High School in Georgia.

Opal had worked as a material handler for 17 years with General Electric Company, retiring in 1978. She also worked as an upholsterer for several years.

She was a member of Jehovah’s Witness South Central Congregation in Youngstown. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1961.

She loved gardening, crocheting, macrame, canning and upholstering. Her true passion was teaching Bible truths on a regular volunteer basis to others for over 60 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Danny (Sheri) McCoy of Youngstown; one sister, Helen (William) Baldwin-Trotter of Youngstown, two daughters, Laurine McCoy with whom she made her home and Sheila Hughes of Madison, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; Bernard McCoy, Ryan McCoy, Justin Rogers, Garzillas McCoy Jr., Rosmine McCoy, Terrence McCoy, Lauren Shannon; 12 great- grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence, whom she married December 27, 1947 and who passed away October 18, 2015; daughters; Shirley McCoy, Elaine C. McCoy and Theresa McCoy, a son, Garzillas McCoy and seven siblings; Mattie Lewis, Raymond North, Claudia Lee, Earlene Boswell, Dorothy McNeil, Pearl Carter and Otto North, Jr.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A private virtual ‘Zoom’ Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. for family and friends. Carmen Neapolitan will officiate the Memorial Service. Please contact the immediate family for “Zoom Meeting” information.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Opal Lee McCoy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.