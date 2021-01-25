Omegay “Megay” Snyder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Omegay Snyder, 82, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, January 1, 2021 in her home.

​Mrs. Snyder, affectionately known as “Megay”, was born March 3, 1938 in Mosleytown, Georgia, a daughter of Claxton and Vela Mosley Phillips.

She attended Montgomery County High School.

A certified nurses assistant, Omegay was employed as a home health aide with Callos Home Health Care for several years.

She was a member of Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C., its Hospitality and Vacation Bible School Ministries, and worked wherever she was needed.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, cooking, canning, shopping and was very fashionable, loved listening to the news and reading the newspaper.

​Omegay leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Edward, whom she married December 19, 1959; six children, LaQueena Snyder, Eric (Derisse) Snyder, and Antwon (Kim) Snyder, all of Youngstown, Edwin Snyder of Washington, D.C., Karen Young and Kimani (Nikki) Snyder, both of Columbus; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Cohen Phillips of Warren and Floyd Phillips of Georgia; six sisters, Gwen Legrant, Shirley J. Stokes, Oveda Phillips, Patricia Phillips and Helen Collins, all of Georgia and Euthrea Neal of Ft. Myers, Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

​She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Latisha Snyder; three sisters, Naomi Loggins, Josephine Walton and Georgia Harris-Hall and five brothers, Nobel, Kobe, Tony, Josephus and Claxton, Jr. Phillips.

​Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C. from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Private services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

​Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Omegay “Megay” Snyder, please visit our floral store.