Oliver R. McPeters, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver R. McPeters, Jr., affectionately known as “Uncle Luke” to family and close friends, at the age of 80, quietly traveled into eternal rest on Monday, January 18, 2021 after an extended illness.

He entered into this world on August 8, 1940 in Ripley, Mississippi and was the youngest of eight children born to Oliver R., Sr. and Annie Norman McPeters. The family relocated to Hubbard, Ohio when Oliver was a young child.

Oliver received his education through the Hubbard Public School system, where he was an outstanding athlete in both football and basketball.

After graduating from Hubbard High School in 1958, he joined the U.S. Army.

Soon after his return, he married Aretha Flint and born to this union were three children, Anthony, Marlin and Denise.

Oliver was a former member of Mount Carmel Community Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio where he served on the Hospitality Committee and Missionary Ministry. In 2015, he relocated back to the Youngstown area and united with Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Masury, Ohio and served on the Pastors Aide Committee.

Prior to his move to Columbus, Ohio in 1980, Oliver had been employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Mahoning County Courts. While in Columbus, he was employed as an insurance agent with The Western Southern Life Insurance Company until he accepted the position of Head Custodian with The Columbus Public Schools. After 21 years of service with the Columbus Public Schools, Oliver retired in 2008.

Oliver was a traveling man. No destination was too far for him to jump in his car at the drop of a dime and drive from coast to coast to visit family and friends. Along the way, he enjoyed the scenery, eateries and shopping centers. He also enjoyed discovering new restaurants locally and became known to many of the owners as a frequent and loyal customer. His hospitality characteristic was a unique trait. He made sure everyone in his presence was treated like family. He was the master on the grill and enjoyed attending live plays.

He lived life to the fullest and on his terms until his health began to fail him. On the morning of Monday, January 18, 2021, the heavenly angels arrived at Salem West Healthcare Center in Salem, Ohio to escort Oliver to his final destination. Oliver’s family has been richly blessed by his love and support and he will be deeply missed.

Oliver leaves to cherish his memories three children, Anthony McPeters of Youngstown, Ohio, Marlin McPeters of Ashtabula, Ohio and Denise McPeters-Simmons of East Pointe, Michigan; ten grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; his primary caregivers for the past five years, niece and great-niece, Annette Brown and her daughter, Antoinette Fitzgerald, both of Youngstown, Ohio; in addition to a brother-in-law, Anderson Brown, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Norline “Pat” Monroe McPeters and a host of many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Oliver will be greeted at Heaven’s Gates by his parents, Oliver and Annie; a son, Shaun M. White; his siblings, Jimmie Lee, Paul, twins, Ruby and Ruth, Gladys McPeters-Burgess, Mary McPeters, Effie McPeters Brown and James McPeters and his nephew, who was adopted by Oliver’s parents after the death of their daughter, Mary.

Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oliver R. McPeters Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.