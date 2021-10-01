Olga “Ruiz” Garcia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Mrs. Olga “Ruiz” Garcia entered eternal life with her family beside her.

Mrs. Olga specially known as (Wela) 81, was born on October 6, 1939 in Rincon, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jesus Ruiz and Maria Sanchez. Olga resided in Puerto Rico for 18 years where she later came to her forever home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Olga was a homemaker who enjoyed sitting on her porch, cooking, cleaning, listening to her Spanish music, loving her animals and most importantly taking care of her family and friends.

Olga leaves behind to cherish her memory, Gumersindo (Patricia) Garcia of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Edna Alicea, David (Gail) Garcia, Olga (Lawrence) McRae, Edwin (Anissa) Garcia, Richard Garcia, Maria (Rodney) Padilla, Yolanda Reyes, Elena and India Townsend, Layla Saeed, Shannon and Terry Berry all of whom she raised in Youngstown, Ohio; a special sister, Nilda Sanchez of Puerto Rico and two other siblings; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Maria Ruiz; husband Gumersindo Garcia, Sr.; three sisters, Aurea Irisarry, Iris Ameaz and Inez Mateo; a brother, Jesus Sanches, Jr.; son-in-law, Pedro Alicea; and a grandson-in-law, Walter Reyes.

A walk through will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Olga Ruiz Garcia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.