Olajuwon Perkins Wilks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Olajuwon Perkins Wilks, 29, departed this life Monday, December 30, 2019.

Mr. Wilks was born August 6, 1990, in Youngstown, a son of Tracy Perkins Wilks and Latoya Stephenson.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and was employed by Carter-Wilks Cleaning Service. He attended Kimmelbrook Missionary Baptist Church.

He had a passion for loving his children, cooking, basketball and being with his family. He was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He leaves cherished memories to his father and stepmother, Tracey (Malikh) Wilks; his mother and stepfather, Latoya (Mark) Hopkins; five children, Zywoun, Harmonie and Ra’Kiyah Perkins, and Jaiden Conner and Harmony Edwards, all of Youngstown; seven sisters, Aireonia and Daraysha, both of Youngstown, and MarKayla, MarKasha, MarKeia Hopkins Feaster of South Carolina, Shunice Moreland-Wilks of Atlanta, Georgia and Ghalaysha Sanders of Liberty; six brothers, Brandon, Andre, Traeshawn, Ghatre Wilks and De’Onte Brown, all of Youngstown, and Mark Hopkins Feaster of South Carolina; grandparents Patricia Wilks and Evelyn (Winfred) Hall, both of Youngstown; great-grandparents Edgar (Rebekah) Stephenson of Indiana; and two special friends, Tyrasia Freeman and Alexis Myers, both of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Evelyn Black Stephenson and Fred Perkins Sr.; his grandfather, Charles Lee; his grandmothers, Sophia Perkins and Essie Mitchell; godmother Janelle “Mici” Howell Smith; uncles Michael A. Hall, Vincent Poole and Fred Perkins Jr.; and an aunt, Celestine Hall Clark.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Youngstown.

Friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.