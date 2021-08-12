Odessa Strozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Odessa Strozier, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Strozier was born October 11, 1928 in Franklin, Georgia, a daughter of Jim Robinson and Rachel Warren.

She had worked as a dietician at the former Woodside Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1991.

A dedicated member of Antioch Baptist Church, Odessa served in the usher ministry.

She enjoyed bingo, soap operas, cooking and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her daughter, Sharon Peake of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine children, Lois, Margaret, Melvin, Larry, Terry, Ralph, Bobby, Samuel and Christopher Strozier.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral service for the family will follow at 1:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.